Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.87 and a 200 day moving average of $433.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

