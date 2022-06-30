Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $33.45 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

