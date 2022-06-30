Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,016 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.95.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $233.81 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day moving average of $226.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

