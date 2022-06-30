ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.49 and a 200 day moving average of $458.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

