Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,305 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCC opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $93.33 and a one year high of $112.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.