Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 8,057 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy stock opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

