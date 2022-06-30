Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

