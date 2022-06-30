Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,640 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

IMCG opened at $52.49 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91.

