Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,634 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMG. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

