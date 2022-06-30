Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

