Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,314 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

