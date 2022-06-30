TCW Group Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 198,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.70.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock valued at $21,944,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

