Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 198,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.