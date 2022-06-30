Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after buying an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,665,000 after buying an additional 442,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

