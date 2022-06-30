Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $143.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

