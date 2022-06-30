ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ituran Location and Control worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $574.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.29. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.