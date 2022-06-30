ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,035 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Enlivex Therapeutics worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.10. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Enlivex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ENLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

