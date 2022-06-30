Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $133.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.60. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

