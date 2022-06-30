Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 110 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.20 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

