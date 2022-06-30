Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.20 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

