Karpas Strategies LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.20 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

