KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 456 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $105.94 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.