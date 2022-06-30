KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 456 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.94 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

