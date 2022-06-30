Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after purchasing an additional 204,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.