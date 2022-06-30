Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twitter by 8.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 120,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 662,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

