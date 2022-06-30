Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 136 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Waste Connections by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Shares of WCN opened at $124.62 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

