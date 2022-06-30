Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 2,616 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.71 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.