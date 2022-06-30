Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

APD opened at $243.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

