Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.