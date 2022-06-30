Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

