PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

Shares of CCI opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

