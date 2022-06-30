PFG Advisors Has $672,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.