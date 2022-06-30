PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PFG Advisors increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 246.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

