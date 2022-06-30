LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. LiveOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

LiveOne stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. LiveOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LiveOne by 48.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LiveOne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

