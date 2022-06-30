Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,900 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.54.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

