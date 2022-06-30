MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

MSM opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

