Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.

PAYX opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Paychex alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.