BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. BBQ has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. BBQ had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BBQ will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BBQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of BBQ during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 4th quarter worth about $26,699,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBQ by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.