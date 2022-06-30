BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. BBQ has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. BBQ had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BBQ will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBQ (BBQ)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.