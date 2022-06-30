Ellevest Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

