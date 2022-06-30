Ellevest Inc. Acquires 546 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $155.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average is $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

