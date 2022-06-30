Veracity Capital LLC Invests $97,000 in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aegon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 209,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE AEG opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €5.30 ($5.64) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.24.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.