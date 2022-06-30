Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,271 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 283,544 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

