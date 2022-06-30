Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

