Graypoint LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 183.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $139.47 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

