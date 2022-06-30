Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.06.

NYSE DOC opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,558,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 331,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $76,947,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

