RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RH. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on RH from $466.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.20.

Shares of RH stock opened at $237.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a 52 week low of $227.26 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,490 shares of company stock worth $139,875,772 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

