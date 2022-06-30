Loop Capital Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $420.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.98% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.20.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $237.32 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $227.26 and a one year high of $744.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.65 and its 200-day moving average is $370.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,490 shares of company stock worth $139,875,772. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of RH by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of RH by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.