ML & R Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $288.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.44.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.