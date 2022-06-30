Graypoint LLC Buys 246 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.43 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.84. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

