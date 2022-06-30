Graypoint LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,536,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEMS opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.